India's highest altitude institute in Ladakh gets LiFi network for faster internet

Leh, Sep 21 (PTI) The Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) has become the first-of-its-kind institute in the Union Territory to have an internet connection using Light Fidelity (LiFi) technology.

Ahmedabad-based Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt Ltd has set up a LiFi network at India's highest altitude educational organisation to help the local education fraternity, the company said in a statement here.

LiFi means transmitting data with a light beam spectrum through open space in outdoor and indoor environments.

LiFi systems provide ultra-fast data connections, and are especially useful in urban areas where radio spectra are congested and also very useful in rural areas wherein Fiber Optic Cables or networks are not reachable.

With this LiFi setup, it said the faculties and students would get faster and safer internet connections over the existing electric power lines for various educational purposes.

Nav Wireless Technologies is the only registered company in the LiFi sector in Asia. Elaborating on the motive behind the project, CTO of Nav Wireless Technologies Hardik Soni said, "We had approached the institute authorities for this project and they were highly impressed with such an innovative idea to provide faster, safer, and cheaper internet.

Under the leadership of SECMOL founder and president Sonam Wangchuk, the company will team up for covering the entire Ladakh and connect the unconnected areas using LiFi technology, he said.

"I am happy to see the set up for permanent internet connectivity using the innovative LiFi technology at our campus. This Li-Fi technology can bring revolutionary changes in the education sector,” Wangchuk said.

He said it would enable the students to stream educational videos and download resources with flawless connectivity.

"Faculties will also benefit from conducting online lectures and improving their skills. As this technology is environment-friendly, it goes with our vision to make a pollution-free and green world," he said. PTI TAS AB MR MR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)