INI CET 2022 Admit Card For Nov 14 Exam To Be Out Soon, Here's How To Download

INI CET 2022 hall tickets will be released by AIIMS, New Delhi. Registered candidates can check the steps to download hall tickets here.

INI CET 2022

 AIIMS INI CET 2022:  All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi which is the exam conducting body of Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INICET) 2022, will be releasing admit card. The INI CET admit card will be out on Monday, November 8. Candidates will be able to download hall tickets as soon as it is uploaded on the official website. The official website on which hall tickets will be released for INI CET 2022 that will be held on November 14 is aiimsexams.org.

To be noted that INI CET is held by AIIMS and it aims to provide admission to various Masters or Postgraduate (PG) courses. The post graduate courses are Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgie (MCh), and Doctor of Medicine (MD). Students who will qualify INI CET exam will be eligible to get admission to AIIMS across the country.  Few AIIMS campuses are  AIIMS Delhi, Jodhpur, Patna, JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru. The steps to download hall tickets have been mentioned here.

INI CET Admit Card download: Step by step guide

  • Registered candidates should visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in
  • On the My Page option, click on INI CET admit card download
  • After being redirected to another window, enter the login credentials
  • Post submitting the admit card will be displayed on the screen 
  • The admit cards of INI CET 2022 will mention details such as application number, roll number, and the INI CET 2022 exam centres.

Candidates must know that admit card is an important document that needs to be carried to the exam hall on November 14, 2021. Along with hall tickets, candidates should carry their valid ID proof to the exam centre. For being updated, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website which is aiimsexams.ac.in.

