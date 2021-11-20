INI CET Results 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

INI CET Result 2022: The result for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) today, November 20, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check or download the INI CET result pdf from the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.ac.in or finalmdmsmch.aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates must note that those who qualify for the INI CET 2021 will have to appear again for the counselling procedure. The examination was conducted on November 14 in a computer-based test mode. The counselling schedule will be released by the AIIMS, New Delhi separately on the official page.

According to the official notice, "All candidates (including those who have not qualified) have been awarded a percentile score based on their performance in the exam." By November 30, 2021, status after preliminary verification of the uploaded certificate (OBC/EWS) will be provided in an email. "

INI CET Result 2022: Here's how to download INI CET Result 2022

To check or download INI CET Result visit the official websites - aiimsexams.ac.in or finalmdmsmch.aiimsexams.ac.in.

or Now, on the homepage, click on the designated INI CET 2022 result link.

The result from INI CET 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Use 'ctrl + f' to search for your roll number.

Check and download the merit list.

Take a printout for future use.

About INI CET

Every year, lakhs of candidates participate in the INI CET to get admission to various courses, such as Masters or Postgraduate (PG) courses, including Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgie (MCh), and Doctor of Medicine (MD). It is recommended to visit the official website for more details.

