INICET January 2022: AIIMS To Start Registration For PG Courses At 5 Pm Today; See Details

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will start its registration process on September 10 for INICET in January 2022 for PG courses.

INCET January 2022

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will start its registration process on September 10 for INICET in January 2022 for PG (postgraduate) courses. Candidates who wish to apply for the PG courses can register. The official notice is available on the AIIMS official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. 

The registration will begin at 5 pm on Friday, and the last date to register will be October 9, 2021 (5 pm). Candidates who fall under few categories will not have to fill the form. Applicants who have applied earlier and whose registration and basic candidate information have been accepted for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021 and July 2021 sessions do not have to fill the registration form again. Candidates under this category will complete the application form post generation of fresh Unique Code (EUC) for INICET July 2021 session. 

The official notice reads, "Those candidates who have done registration and basic candidate information for July 2021 session and whose registration and basic candidate information was incomplete OR rejected due to "Incomplete/invalid images" are also allowed to complete their registration and basic candidate information."

INI-CET January 2022: Steps to Register

  • Candidates should visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in
  • On the homepage, go to the AIIMS INI-CET January 2022 registration link
  • Candidates will be asked to fill in all the required details to complete the form
  • Candidates will have to make the fee payment and save a copy

How to edit form?

  • The candidate should go to the official website mentioned above
  • Then candidates will have to jump to 'my page' of registration and basic candidate information
  • The candidates will have to login and the basic candidate information will be displayed
  • Candidates can do the changes and click on save and submit option
  • The changes will be applied to the original form 

