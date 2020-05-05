Is CBSE Board Exam Cancelled? Know Details About The CBSE Board Exam 2020 Here

The Coronavirus lockdown has caused everyone to stay indoors in order to curb the spread of the disease. This implied that all schools, colleges and other educational institutions of any kind must remain closed till the time the lockdown is lifted in the country. This has led to a lot of institutes postponing their exams, admissions and various other procedures that used to take place during this time of the year.

This has also affected students who were to appear for their board exams for class 10th and 12th. Students and their parents have been wondering if the board exams have been cancelled or postponed. Another major query that has been coming in is that if the exams have been postponed, then what are the new dates for the exams? Read on to get details about the same.

According to the notice issued on the official website of CBSE and the press release put up by the board, here are the details about the exams.

The Board will conduct examinations for only main subjects that will be required for promotion and may be crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions.

For the rest of the subjects, the Board will not hold examinations; the instructions for marking/assessment in all such cases shall be separately issued by the Board.

As per the CBSE circular released on April 29th, the reference was made to the minor CBSE Class 10 board exams. The minor subjects are those subjects which would have no effect on a student’s careers if they were cancelled. Hence, the CBSE board has announced that it would cancel only those exams which were minor exams and the major subjects will be held for the students. When the CBSE board is in a position to hold exams, it will conduct exams only for the major subjects that are crucial for the career of the students.

Avoid rumours

Please note: The board has clarified that a 10-day notice will be given to students before they conduct any exam. Therefore, everyone must refrain from believing in false news and must abstain from creating panic amongst students of any kind. It also gave sources where the board will announce any kind of changes, or give information regarding the exams. Everyone must refer to the official website or official social media handles of the CBSE board and avoid rumours.

Avoid rumours: To avoid being misled by rumours, all stakeholders are hereby informed to only trust the official announcements by the Board that are made on the Board’s website. All are requested to check for latest developments only on the Board’s website, that is www.cbse.nic.in or its social media as follows: • Instagram: https://instagram.com/cbse_hq_1929 • Twitter: https://twitter.com/@cbseindia29 • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbseindia29/

Evaluation work: Due to present situation, the Board has not been able to continue its evaluation work. The Board will come out with further instructions for evaluating in the changed circumstances. These instructions, and dates for restart of evaluation work in various evaluation centres in the country can also not be announced at this stage. However, the Board will give 3-4 days’ notice to restart the evaluation work, which maybe noted by all the Chief Nodal Supervisors, Head Examiners, Evaluators, Coordinators, etc. of Evaluation Centers.

