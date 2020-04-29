'Promote X, XII Kids On The Basis Of Internal Exams': Manish Sisodia To CBSE

During a video conference meeting of HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal with the state education ministers of India, Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia suggested that students be marked on basis of internal assessment as it is not feasible to conduct the pending exams now.

"Promote X, XII kids on the basis of internal exams. I proposed that NCERT and CBSE should reduce the syllabus of the next academic cycle by 30% for all classes. I also proposed entrance exams like JEE, NEET, and others should be held next year on the basis of the reduced syllabus. DD and AIR should use as a medium for education, we have asked for a 3-hour slot on both the mediums."

READ | Kedarnath Temple Reopens But With No Darshan For Pilgirms Allowed Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

आज केंद्रीय मानव संसाधन विकासमंत्री श्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक जी के साथ देश के अन्य शिक्षामंत्रियों की चर्चा में शामिल होकर दिल्ली की तरफ़ से निम्न मुद्दे रखे -

1/4 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 28, 2020

READ | Cadbury Rubbishes '£1 Million Logo Revamp' Reports: "redesign Part Of Wider Brand Refresh"

CBSE to conduct board exams?

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday interacted with parents and students across the country through a webinar in view of circumstances arising out of COVID-19. Responding to the question of conducting the remaining exams of CBSE 12th, the Union Minister said that examination in 29 core subjects will be conducted at the first possible opportunity.

Pokhriyal also asked all the state boards to start the evaluation procedure for the class 10 and class 12 board exams. In a meeting with state education ministers, Pokhriyal also directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to facilitate checking of answer scripts by teachers in their respective states. The evaluation process for most of the board exams has been put on a hold due to the lockdown.

READ | India's Covid Deaths Cross 1000 From 31,332 total Cases & 7.7 Lakh Tests; 7696 Recoveries

I also appealed to the States to start the evaluation process of answer sheets of board exams and facilitate @CBSE to evaluate answer sheets of students in their respective states.#IndiaFightsCoronavirus #IndiaFightsCOVID19 — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 28, 2020

The minister informed that the pending board exams will be held only for the major subjects which will be considered for admissions and for the rest of the subjects, candidates can be promoted based on internal assessments.

READ | CBSE To Conduct Board Exams After Lockdown Ends, States Suggest Internal Assessment