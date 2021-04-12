Is SSC CHSL Exam Postponed Amid COVID Lockdown? See Latest Update Here

The admit card for the SSC CHSL exam has been made available on the Staff Selection Committee website. The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 has created a lot of confusion among the students amidst the severe lockdowns and COVID-19 cases rising. Many students have been asking questions about whether the SSC CHSL exam has been postponed.

Is SSC CHSL Exam Postponed?

No, the SSC CHSL exam has not been postponed. The SSC CHSL exam date for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 exam has been scheduled to start from April 12, 2021, and will continue till April 27, 2021, as per the notice by SSC. Here is the official link to the SSC CHSL exam date notice. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam from West Bengal will have to appear for the exam from May 21 to May 22, 2021. West Bengal SSC CHSL exams were postponed in light of elections.

The SSC CHSL Exam 2021 will have objective-type questions that students will be required to solve. There will be 4 categories or topics in the paper on which the questions will be based. These 4 topics include English Language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness. The paper will be in both English and Hindi languages, to solve as per the comfort of the students.

Candidates who clear the SSC Tier I Examination 2021 will be called to appear in the Tier-II Exam, for which date and other details will be released after the declaration of the Tier I result. Under this recruitment drive, 4,726 posts of Lower Divisional Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Shooting Assistant, and Data Entry Operator will be filled through SSC CHSL Examination.

SSC CHSL Admit Card Released

The SSC CHSL 2021 admit card has been released for the Tier I exams on the official SSC website - .https://ssc.nic.in/. Candidates can download their admit cards for their respective locations by logging in with their registration number and date of birth. It's imperative that students download their admit cards and the admit card contains details about the candidate's exam center, date, timings alongside other important instructions regarding the exam. Here are the steps on how to download the SSC CHSL admit card.

How to Download the SSC CHSL Admit Card?

Go to the official website of SSC CHSL and click on the Admit Card option on the homepage.

Alternatively, we have provided the direct link to the Admit Card page - https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/AdmitCard

You will be able to see your link for your local area's SSC website.

Visit your local area's SSC website and navigate to the admit card section.

Login in with your credentials and download your copy of your admit card.

Keep a print out of your admit card as you go to the examination centre.

Image Source: Unsplash