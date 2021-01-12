ISRO Collaborates With Atal Innovation Mission & NITI Aayog To Promote Space Education

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will adopt 100 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) across India to promote the education of STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and related innovations among students. ISRO and Atal Innovation Mission took this decision and formed a collaboration at a virtual meeting on Monday. The national space agency, with this collaboration,which also includes Niti Aayog, will facilitate coaching and mentoring to build scientific temperament among school students of classes 6 to 12.

Atal Innovation Mission & NITI Aayog have set up over 7,000 ATLs

Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog have set up more than 7,000 ATLs across the country, ISRO scientists will be counseling the students in scientific research work.

ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan said that this project based learning will improve the attitude towards research right from the school days. With today's adoption of 100 ATLs, distributed geographically in line with ISRO's presence across the country, the organization is taking a small step in engaging with the students, towards giving them direction in pursuing their space dreams as a part of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.

In a vitual event, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant expressed hope and joy over the collaboration and said, “I am glad that to nurture our future space scientists, ISRO, in collaboration with their regional research centers, are adopting 100 Atal Tinkering Labs where ISRO scientists and researchers will personally guide and mentor the young innovators in the field of STEM education and Space technology."

Kant added, "“This is a great opportunity for our young budding space researchers and astronauts to learn from the best minds of our country, and become living inspirations for their school, families and local communities”.

Atal Innovation Mission had earlier collaborated with ISRO for the Aatmanirbhar Bharat ARISE-ANIC Initiative along with four other ministries to spur applied research and innovation in Indian MSMEs and startups.

In other news, K Sivan’s tenure as the secretary of Department of Space has been extended for another year till January 14, 2022, said Personnel Ministry order issued on December 30. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has formally approved the one-year extension as Space Secretary and Space Commission Chairman beyond January 14, 2021, that is up to January 14, 2022. Sivan, who joined ISRO in 1982, has been the chairman of the space agency since January 2018.

