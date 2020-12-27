ISRO Developing 'green Propulsion' For Human Space Mission Gaganyaan, Says Chairman Sivan

Chairman of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), on December 26, said that the space agency was developing ‘green propulsion’ for its ambitious human space flight mission ‘Gaganyaan’. Speaking at the 16th convocation of SRM Institute of Science and Technology, K Sivan asserted that the less toxic and high-performance technology would be used in the 2021 mission that marks India’s first attempt at sending a human being to space. ISRO had previously made space-grade lithium-ion batteries to promote green energy.

“Even in the rocket propulsion, ISRO is developing green propulsion for its human space flight mission. In future, all the propulsion stages may adopt green propulsion," Sivan said.

there was a high probability of ‘green propulsion’ being used for every stage of the rocket. Polar Satellite launch vehicle (PSLV) is a four-stage rocket filled with fuel that pushes the rocket to ensure that the satellite it carries the predetermined orbit. Whereas, GSLV or a geostationary launch vehicle (GSLV) is a three-stage rocket with a cryogenic upper stage. ISRO had said that its heavy lift launcher, GSLV MkIII has been identified for the Gaganyaan mission.

ISRO launches communication satellite

ISRO on December 17 successfully launched the communication satellite CMS-01 onboard the PSLV-C50. The new CMS-01 satellite, which was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), Sriharikota, will replace the current GSAT-12 in orbit, which was launched in 2011. Marking ISRO's second launch this year, the PSLV will put in orbit India's 42nd communications satellite, which is expected to provide coverage over the entire country for disaster management and satellite internet connection.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: ISRO/Instagram