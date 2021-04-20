ITBP Recruitment 2021: ITBP Invites Application For Specialist And GDMO Posts; See Details

The Indo Tibetan Board Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Specialist Doctors and General Duty Medical Officers. The interested and eligible candidates can have a walk-in interview on the date and time, as mentioned in the official ITBP Recruitment 2021 Notification. Read on to know more about ITBP Recruitment 2021 and its eligibility criteria.

ITBP Recruitment 2021

The ITBP has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the ITBP vacancy for the post of Specialist Doctors and GDMO. Eligible candidates who are interested in pursuing this career path can opt for the walk-in-interview to be held on May 10 and May 17, 2021, across various ITBP centres across the country, as mentioned in the official ITBP Recruitment Notification. The contractual employment will be for a period of 3 years only or till the candidate reaches the age of 70, i.e. the retirement age. The number of positions available for the Specialist Doctors is 11 posts and the number of posts available for GDMO is 77 posts.

Eligibility Criteria for Specialist Doctor

A recognised medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II or Third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part II or Third schedule should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in subsection 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956.

Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in the concerned speciality as mentioned in Section A of Section B of Schedule VI or equivalent.

1 year 6 months experience for postgraduate degree holders and 2 years 6 months experience for diploma holders in the concerned speciality after obtaining the post-graduate diploma/degree or equivalent.

Candidates will be medically examined by a Board of Medical Officers detailed for this purpose. The appointment will be subject to medical fitness.

Eligibility Criteria for General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO)

A recognised medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II or Third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part II or Third schedule should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in subsection 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956.

Completion of compulsory rotating internship.

Candidates will be medically examined by a Board of Medical Officers detailed for this purpose. The appointment will be subject to medical fitness.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the IPBP website - itbpolice.nic.in/ for more details on these posts and regular updates. Candidates will find the locations for walk-in interviews in the official notification published by ITBP here - itbpolice.nic.in/news/1612-14.pdf. Stay tuned for more updates on ITBP and other government recruitment news.

