J&K Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021: Deadline Extended To Apply For 266 Posts

The deadline to apply for Jammu and Kashmir Postal Circle Gramin Dak Sevak (J&K Postal Circle GDS) has been extended.

J&K

According to an official notice issued by the J&K Postal Circle, candidates can now apply for the posts till November 1, 2021. All the information related to GDS Recruitment 2021 is available on the official website -appost. in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 266 posts in the department.

Candidates must be aged between 18 to 40 years to apply for the posts. However, SC/ST candidates will get an age relaxation of 5 years, and OBC candidates will have an age relaxation of 3 years. Candidates must also have knowledge of the local language and a class 10 passing certificate is required. Having Mathematics, English, and Local Language as the subject in class 10 is mandatory. Candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here to apply - J&K Postal Circle Posts Recruitment 2021 (CLICK HERE).

J&K Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021: Follow these steps to apply

  • Step 1: To apply for the J & K Postal Circle GDS Recruitment, visit the official website - appost.in.
  • Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the "Apply Online" option.
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new window will appear on the screen.
  • Step 4: Candidates need to register and then fill out the application form.
  • Step 5: After submitting the application form, candidates must take a printout of the copy for future use.

J&K Postal Circle Posts: More details

The selected cell will recruit candidates on the basis of the application form. If candidates face any problem or have any kind of query, then they can reach out to the state conducting department at 0191-2479299 or they can also write to jkgdsenquiry@gmail.com. It is recorded to visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

