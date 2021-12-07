JAC Delhi B.Tech Counselling Registration Begins, See How To Register

Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) Delhi has started the online registrations for phase 2 of B.Tech Admissions today, December 7. The window to register for B.Tech counselling will close tomorrow, December 8 at 11:59 pm. Candidates can register online by visiting the official website- jacdelhi.nic.in.

New Registrations and Registration Fee (Rs.1500/-) payment / Change in Preference of Choices/ payment of Phase II participation fee of Rs. 10000/- (This fee will be adjusted in academic fee if admission is confirmed. If no seat is allotted to a candidate in Phase II counselling, a participation fee of Rs. 10000/- will be refunded)," the official notice reads.

As per the schedule, Defence, KM Priority & Bonus Points Verification for newly registered candidates will be done on December 9, 2021 (Thursday) from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM. For Newly registered candidates, their documents uploaded during registration will be verified for Defence Priority & Bonus Point. The status of this verification will be made available to the candidates before 5:00 PM on Dec. 9, 2021, the notice reads.

JAC Delhi B.Tech round 5 seat allotment result

The fifth round of seat allotment results for B.Tech counselling will be declared on December 10, 2021 (Friday) (After 05:00 P.M.). As per the online reporting and academic fee payment and branch freezing schedule, the payment of an academic fee of Rs. 1,02,000 through the JAC Delhi portal will be done from December 11 2021 (Saturday) to December 14, 2021 (Tuesday) (up to 5:00 PM only). Confirmation of admission/intimation of deficiencies to the candidates will be done on December 15, 2021 (Wednesday) (before 2:00 PM). The declaration of the 6th round of seat allotment results will be declared on December 16 after 5 pm.

How to register for B.Tech Counselling?

Candidates must go to the official website of Joint Admission Counselling – jacdelhi.nic.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'JAC Delhi B.Tech 2021 registration and login.'

Key in your JEE Main Application Number and Password to register/log in.

A form will appear on the screen

Fill the application form by providing all details and uploading the necessary documents.

Take a printout of the form after submitting it.

