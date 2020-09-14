Jadavpur University To Start Online College By Facilitating Students With Smartphones

Jadavpur University has released a notification which is undersigned by the vice-chancellor of the university. The notification reads, “The committee mentioned below has been formed to administer the funding that has to be dedicated to providing handsets and data packs to the students.” JU Pro Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya has signed the document, and names mentioned in the same will look into providing the digital facilities to the students.

Also Read | Jadavpur University To Provide Handset & Data Pack To Students Not Having Smartphones

Jadavpur University's online college plan

Jadavpur University plans to begin all its classes for arts and commerce by September 14 followed by engineering classes on September 25. The classes will be completely online, including the tests. The question papers will be following online mode. Students will have to write the exam once the question paper has been sent via mail within the allotted time.

Jadavpur university smartphone plan

The move comes after the surge of coronavirus cases in the country. The Jadavpur university smartphone plan is to aid students who are financially challenged to attend the online mode of education. The students will be provided with the phones to continue education without any hindrance. Due to the COVID-19 situation, all the classes have been shifted online and the data packs to students will only help in attending classes to the ones who do not own any.

Jadavpur university admission process has culminated late by early September and the classes are going to begin soon as per a report in PTI. The new semesters are following the online mode as per the same report. Jadavpur University will be holding the first examinations for the academic year 2020-21 between October 1 to 10. Thus students enrolled in the courses will have to attend daily classes online.

Also Read | Jadavpur University Professor Faces Casteist Abuse On Social Media

In a press statement, JU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya said, “We will provide them with good quality sets compatible with net facilities, sharing, uploading and downloading options and for those needing good connectivity data pack and recharge for three months” as reported by PTI. Jadavpur University is taking a survey of all the students and the assessments will give them the idea of what problems students are facing in terms of internet and connectivity ahead of classes beginning date that is from September 14. Jadavpur university admission for all streams are completed and the classes will begin as the students are fully equipped with the facilities.

Also Read | COVID-19: Jadavpur University Students Come Up With Self-charging Electronic Mask

Also Read | JU Final Semester Exams In Digital Mode But No Dates Fixed