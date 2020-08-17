COVID-19: Jadavpur University Students Come Up With Self-charging Electronic Mask

Jadavpur University’s Instrumentation department has unveiled an ingenious electronic mask that boasts the ability to annihilate any virus in close proximity of the person wearing it. According to PTI reports, the students have prepared a design for the electronic mask but await the approval of concerned governmental authorities before carrying on with production.

Electronic mask to help fight virus

An official told PTI that the electromagnetic field created by the mask will annihilate any virus, including SARS-2, which comes in the striking distance of the person wearing it. The official further added that the mask will be self-chargeable and much more effective than the common three-layer surgical mask.

"The design has been made ready. But we need to take it forward. We need to build a prototype after getting consent from an organisation like ICMR. We will then formally think about taking the concept to manufacturers of medical products," said Pro-Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya.

He also added that the price and other particulars of the electronic mask can only be determined after the prototype is created and thoroughly tested.

Masks becoming mandatory

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many nations have advised their citizens to wear masks and face covering in order to protect themselves and others from the virus. The latest country to encourage its citizens to wear masks has been Finland. After months of repeatedly citing 'insufficient evidence' on the effectiveness of facemasks, Finnish Health authorities have now recommended people to wear face masks and coverings in public.

The coronavirus pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 20 million people worldwide with the global death toll reaching 772,798.

As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of at least 5,223,131 positive virus cases and has a death toll of 169,934. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus.

(With PTI Inputs)

