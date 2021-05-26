JEE Advanced 2021 Postponed Due To COVID-19, New Date To Be Announced Later

JEE Advanced 2021: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has postponed the JEE Advanced 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2021 was scheduled to be held on July 3, 2021 that has been postponed. The revised date sheet for the same will be announced in the due course of time.

JEE Advanced 2021 postponed

An official statement regarding this has also been uploaded on the official website. "Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021 (Saturday) stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time," the statement reads.

Last month, a three-member committee of IIT Kharagpur, the organizing institute of JEE Advanced had held a meeting to review the COVID situation and take a decision on conducting the exam. The members were considering postponing the exam so that there is a reasonable gap between JEE Mains and JEE Advanced.

Earlier, last month, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced the postponement of JEE Main April and May sessions in view of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, The remaining two cycles of JEE Main will be held when the COVID situation improves and it is conducive to hold the exams. Those who clear the JEE Main will only be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2021. Candidates are advised to visit the official websites regularly for official updates.