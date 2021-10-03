Last Updated:

JEE Advanced 2021 Response Sheet To Be Released On Oct 5, Check Details Here

JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet is scheduled to be out on October 5, 2021. The JEE Advanced 2021 important dates have been mentioned here.

JEE Advanced 2021

JEE Advanced 2021: JEE Advanced 2021 which is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in the IITs was conducted on Sunday, October 3, 2021. The official schedule released by IIT Kharagpur which is the exam conducting body says that JEE Response Sheet will be released soon. As per the schedule, the copy of the responses will be out on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. JEE advanced 2021 provisional answer key will also be released on October 10 at 10 a.m. The response sheet, as well as the answer key, will be out on the official website of JEE Advanced 2021 at jeeadv.ac.in.

It is to be noted that the answer key which will be released will be provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates will be given time to raise objections if they want to. The objection-raising window will be closed on October 11 at 5 pm. On the basis of the provisional answer key, the final answer key will be prepared. on the basis of the final answer key, the JEE Advanced 2021 results will be released on October 15, 2021. The seat allocation process will also begin on October 16, 2021.

JEE Advanced 2021: Key Dates

  • The opening date of registration was September 13, 2021
  • The closing date of registration was September 19, 2021 
  • Admit Card must be downloaded between September 25 and October 3, 2021 
  • JEE Advanced exam has been conducted on October 3, 2021 
  • Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2021 website- October 5, 2021 
  • Online display of provisional answer keys -October 10, 2021 
  • Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from the candidates- October 10 to October 11, 2021 
  • Online declaration of final answer keys and results of JEE 2021- October 15, 2021 
  • Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test - October 15 to October 16, 2021
  • Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) - October 18, 2021 
  • Declaration of AAT results- October 22, 2021
  • Tentative Start of Seat Allocation Process -October 16, 2021 
