JEE Advanced 2021 Topper Mridul Agarwal Scores Highest Marks In History Of JEE Advanced

JEE Advanced 2021: The results of the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced 2021, have been announced, and the list of toppers is also out. This year, Mridul Agarwal from Jaipur has topped the list for scoring the highest marks in the IIT-JEE advanced 2021. Agarwal has scored 96.66%, meaning he scored 348 out of 360 marks.

Agarwal's score is the highest in the past decade. Earlier in 2012, the highest score was 96, when a topper scored 385 marks out of a total of 401. Agarwal not only topped the JEE Advanced examination but also secured a 100 percentile with a 300 score in both Session 1 and Session 2. As per Indian Express, his father works as a Finance Head in a private company and his mother, Puja Agarwal, is a housewife.

JEE Advanced: Mridul Agrawal tops JEE Advanced 2021

"Mridul Agarwal's secret of success is the amount of his hard work on subjects like physics, Chemistry, and Maths. From the beginning, he was a meritorious student, who was keen on cracking the IIT-JEE exam. It is pertinent to mention here that Agarwal was also a topper during his schooling days as he scored 98.2% marks in Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE Board exams. During his preparation for JEE Advanced, he used to spend about 12-14 hours a day, including coaching and self-study. Agarwal wants to pursue a career in computer science engineering and aims to take admission at IIT Bombay to start his own start-up after he graduates," Indian Express reported.

JEE Advanced result: JEE Advanced toppers 2021

Among other students, Delhi's Kavya Chopra emerged as the topper in the female category. She scored 286 marks out of 360. Chopra scored 99.978 percentile in the February session and 300 marks in session 2 of JEE Main 2021. Check the JEE Advanced 2021 toppers list by category.

Rank List Rank Candidates OPEN (CRL) 1 Mridul Agarwal OBC-NCL 1 Priyanshu Yadav GEN-EWS 1 Ramaswamy Santhosh Reddy SC 1 Nandigama Nikhil ST 1 Bijli Prachothan Varma SEN PwD 1 Arnav Jaideep Kalgutkar GEN EWS PwD 1 Yuvraj Singh OBC-NCL-PwD 1 Gorle Krishna Chaitanya SC-PwD 1 Rajkumar ST-PwD 1 Ravi Shankar Meena

Image: Twitter/@Allenkota