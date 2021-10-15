Last Updated:

JEE Advanced Result 2021 Live Updates: JEE Advanced 2021 Results, Final Answer Key Out

JEE Advanced Result 2021: IIT Kharagpur has declared the JEE Advanced 2021 result today. JEE Advanced 2021 final answer key will also be released today. Check results at jeedv.ac.in.

Written By
Nandini Verma
JEE Advanced Result 2021 LIVE

Image: Shutterstock

JEE Advanced Result 2021: IIT Kharagpur has declared the JEE Advanced 2021 result today. JEE Advanced 2021 final answer key will also be released today. Check results at jeedv.ac.in.
pointer
10:31 IST, October 15th 2021
JEE Advanced 2021: AAT registrations open

 

IIT-Kharagpur has started the online registration process for AAT 2021. Candidates who have qualified for JEE (Advanced) 2021 can register for AAT. The online registration window will be open till 5 pm on October 16.

pointer
10:25 IST, October 15th 2021
JEE Advanced 2021 final answer key out, here's direct link

JEE Advanced 2021 results declared at jeeadv.ac.in. IIT Kharagpur has also released the JEE Advanced 2021 final answer key. Here's direct Link to check. 

pointer
10:13 IST, October 15th 2021
JEE Advanced Result 2021 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, here's direct link

JEE Advanced Result 2021 has been declared at jeeadv.ac.in. Here's a direct link to check JEE Advanced 2021 result. 

pointer
09:58 IST, October 15th 2021
JEE Advanced final answer key 2021 will be released today: How to check

Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in

A link to check JEE Advanced 2021 final answer key will be flashing on the homepage 

Click on the answer key link 

A PDF file will open on your screen

Match the answer key with your responses. 

IIT Kharagpur has already released the link to check JEE Advanced response sheet. 

pointer
09:58 IST, October 15th 2021
JEE Advanced final answer key 2021 will be released today: How to check

Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in

A link to check JEE Advanced 2021 final answer key will be flashing on the homepage 

Click on the answer key link 

A PDF file will open on your screen

Match the answer key with your responses. 

IIT Kharagpur has already released the link to check JEE Advanced response sheet. 

pointer
09:48 IST, October 15th 2021
1.5 lakh candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2021

This year, around 2.5 lakh candidates cleared JEE Main exam 2021. Out of them, 1,51,207 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2021. The 1.5 lakh candidates will get their results today.

 

pointer
09:41 IST, October 15th 2021
JEE Advanced 2021 Results to be declared today

JEE Advanced 2021 results will be declared today, October 15, 2021. IIT Kharagpur will release the JEE Advanced result 2021 today at 10 am. Along with the results, the IIT will also release the JEE Advanced 2021 final answer key at jeeadv.ac.in. 

Tags: JEE Advanced Result 2021, JEE, JEE Advanced 2021
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND