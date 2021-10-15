JEE Advanced Result 2021 Live Updates: JEE Advanced 2021 Results, Final Answer Key Out

Quick links:
IIT-Kharagpur has started the online registration process for AAT 2021. Candidates who have qualified for JEE (Advanced) 2021 can register for AAT. The online registration window will be open till 5 pm on October 16.
JEE Advanced 2021 results declared at jeeadv.ac.in. IIT Kharagpur has also released the JEE Advanced 2021 final answer key. Here's direct Link to check.
Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in
A link to check JEE Advanced 2021 final answer key will be flashing on the homepage
Click on the answer key link
A PDF file will open on your screen
Match the answer key with your responses.
IIT Kharagpur has already released the link to check JEE Advanced response sheet.
This year, around 2.5 lakh candidates cleared JEE Main exam 2021. Out of them, 1,51,207 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2021. The 1.5 lakh candidates will get their results today.
JEE Advanced 2021 results will be declared today, October 15, 2021. IIT Kharagpur will release the JEE Advanced result 2021 today at 10 am. Along with the results, the IIT will also release the JEE Advanced 2021 final answer key at jeeadv.ac.in.