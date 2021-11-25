JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Entrance Exam Syllabus Revised, Check Highlights Here

JEE Advanced 2023: A new notification has been released on JEE Advanced official website. The notification reads that the JEE advanced, which is the IIT entrance exam will be conducted as per a new syllabus from year 2023. The new syllabus which has been released for students on the website two years in advance can be checked at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates should know that JEE Advanced covers three subjects- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The changes have been made in the syllabus for all three subjects. A statement on the official website says, "The revised syllabus to be followed from JEE (Advanced) 2023 is online." The steps to check the revised syllabus, as well as the result PDF, has been attached below.

How to check JEE Advanced 2023 syllabus

Candidates will have to visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads, "The Revised syllabus to be followed from JEE (Advanced) 2023 is Online. Please check the revised syllabus by Clicking here."

Then candidates should click on "Click here to obtain the revised syllabus to be followed from JEE (Advanced) 2023"

The syllabus PDF will be displayed on the screen

About JEE advanced

JEE Advanced is the only entrance exam that provides admission to undergraduate, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree courses in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Both Masters or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture. Both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees are awarded to candidates enrolled in the dual degree programs upon successful completion of the course curriculum. In order to be eligible for JEE advanced, candidates have to qualify the JEE Mains exam.

This year the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on October 15, 2021. This year, out of 32285 female candidates who took part in the exam, only 6452 female candidates were able to pass the JEE Advanced examination. Delhi's Kavya Chopra has topped the list in the female category, while Delhi's Mridul Agarwal has topped the list in the overall category. This time, only 19% of female candidates were able to qualify for the IIT-JEE Advanced 2021.