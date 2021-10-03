JEE Advanced Quick Analysis Of Paper-2 By FIITJEE: Check Students Reaction & More

JEE Advanced Quick Analysis: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 conducted by IIT Kharagpur concluded today on October 3. The exam was held in online mode through a Computer Based Test (CBT). The exam was conducted in two shifts; Paper 1 was held from 9 to 12, and Paper 2 was held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Paper 2 was of 180 marks and the time duration allowed to the students was 3 hours only. It had 57 questions in total, with 19 questions in each subject.

According to the immediate reactions of students shared by FITJEE, the paper was "Easy to Moderate", while physics was "Moderate" for students, and mathematics was "Moderately Tough". Notably, no mistakes were reported till the papers were analyzed. Meanwhile, students can also cross-check the analysis once the question paper is released by IIT Kharagpur, which is the organizing body of JEE Advanced 2021.

JEE advanced quick analysis Paper 2: FIITJEE Analysis Sheet

Chemistry

According to FIT JEE Students' reaction, the Chemistry questions from Inorganic & Organic Chemistry had weightage. In Physical Chemistry, there were questions from Liquid Solutions, Mole Electrochemistry and the concept more weightage is given to chapters of Class 12. Organics Chemistry was well distributed. There are no direct questions in inorganic chemistry like in Paper 1.

Physics

According to the exam conducting authority in Physics paper "There were more concept-based and covered all chapters. Students reported this section to be moderate. Questions were asked about the chapters. Ray Optics, Electromagnetic Induction, Current Electricity, Rotational Motion, Heat & Thermodynamics. Mixed-concept questions took more time".

Mathematics

In Mathematics paper 2, "There were more questions from Calculus & Coordinate Geometry. Questions were asked about Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, and Definite Integral. In Co-ordinate Geometry, there were questions about circles, parabolas, and ellipses. In algebra, there were questions. From Permutation and Combination, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors, One question of the solution of the triangle in trigonometry. The questions had lengthy calculations".

Image: Pixabay