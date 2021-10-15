JEE Advanced Result 2021: How To Check JEE Advanced 2021 Result At Jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced result 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will on Friday declare the JEE Advanced Results 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Advanced 2021 will be able to check their results online by visiting the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. IIT-Kharagpur will also release the JEE Advanced 2021 final answer key today, October 15. Candidates will be able to check their results and final answer key by following the steps given below.

How to check JEE Advanced 2021 Result online

Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced Result 2021 link A login page will appear on the screen Key in your application number and password to log in Your JEE Advanced Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

How to check JEE Advanced 2021 final answer key

Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in

A link to check JEE Advanced 2021 final answer key will be flashing on the homepage

Click on the answer key link

A PDF file will open on your screen

Match the answer key with your responses.

IIT Kharagpur has already released the link to check JEE Advanced response sheet.

The JEE Advanced 2021 examination was conducted by IIT Kharagpur on October 3, 2021, and the answer keys were released on October 10, 2021. Now the final answer key will be released along with the results. JEE Advanced 2021 result is prepared on the basis of the final answer key, All those students who qualify for the JEE Advanced exam will be eligible to participate in the IIT admission process through the JoSAA counselling. Students participating in the JoSAA counselling can also take part in admissions into National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Government-Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs).