JEE Advanced Result 2021 Live: Check Direct Link, Ranks And Toppers' List Here

JEE Advanced result 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results 2021. The JEE advanced 2021 final answer key is now out. The final answer key has been prepared based on the objections raised by the candidates on the provisional answer key. The JEE Adv rank results will be based on the final answer key, which the candidates can now check online. The JEE Advanced 2021 examination was conducted by IIT Kharagpur on October 3, 2021, and the answer keys were released on October 10, 2021. Candidates who participated in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced result 2021: Here's how to download JEE Advanced Result

To download JEE Advanced Result 2021 visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Now on the homepage, click on the result link, or find the link under the ‘Download’ section.

Enter your login information.

Log in with the necessary credentials and enter the information from the admit card.

Submit the information and gain access to the scorecards.

It is recommended that you download or take a printout of the result for future use.

JEE Adv toppers list

The JEE Advanced 2021 organising body IIT Kharagpur in a statement revealed that Jaipur’s Mridul Agarwal topped the rank list. Mridul bagged the AIR 1 with 99.66 per cent. He scored 348 out of 360 marks. Meanwhile, Delhi’s Kavya Chopra became the highest scorer among female candidates with 286 marks out of 360. She landed AIR 98. The JEE Advanced result 2021 was declared for over 1.4 lakh candidates with a total of 41,862 qualifyings.

JEE Advanced final answer key 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in

A link to check JEE Advanced 2021 final answer key will be flashing on the homepage

Click on the answer key link

A PDF file will open on your screen

Match the answer key with your responses.

IIT Kharagpur has already released the link to check JEE Advanced response sheet.

Check- http://www.jeeadv.ac.in/paper2021.php

All those students who qualified for the JEE Advanced exam will be eligible to participate in the IIT admission process through the JoSAA counselling. Students participating in the JoSAA counselling can also take part in admissions into National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Government-Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs). Candidates can check or download the result from the JEE results direct link (CLICK HERE).

Image: Shutterstock