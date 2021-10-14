JEE Advanced Result 2021 To Be Released On Oct 15; Check How To Download & Result Time

JEE Advanced result 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results 2021 tomorrow, October 15 at 10:00 am. The JEE Advanced 2021 examination was conducted by IIT Kharagpur on October 3, 2021, and the answer keys were released on October 10, 2021. Candidates who participated in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

All those students who qualify for the JEE Advanced exam will be eligible to participate in the IIT admission process through the JoSAA counselling. Students participating in the JoSAA counselling can also take part in admissions into National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Government-Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs). Candidates can check or download the result by following the below-mentioned steps and direct link given here - JEE Advanced 2021 result (CLICK HERE)

JEE Advanced result 2021: Here's how to download JEE Advanced Result

STEP 1: To download JEE Advanced Result 2021 visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in .

. STEP 2: Now on the homepage, click on the result link, or find the link under the ‘Download’ section.

STEP 3: Enter your login information.

STEP 4: Log in with the necessary credentials and enter the information from the admit card.

STEP 5: Submit the information and gain access to the scorecards.

STEP 6: It is recommended that you download or take a printout of the result for future use.

JEE Advanced Passing Criteria

Candidates must be aware that scoring a minimum of 10% in each of the three subjects - Physics, Chemistry, and Maths is compulsory. Meaning, candidates must score a minimum of 35% in all three subjects to pass JEE Advanced 2021. These are standard criteria that students are required to pass. Later, the exam conducting body will also release a merit list of the students who qualified for the exam.

Image: Pixabay