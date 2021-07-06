JEE Main 2021: Education Minister To Give Information About JEE Phase III & IV At 7 Pm

JEE Main 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be giving information related to JEE Phase III and JEE Phase IV today. He will talk about JEE over social media platforms at 7 pm. Minister took to Twitter to inform the same. He tweeted, "Dear Students, I will disseminate information about JEE Phase III and JEE Phase IV exams today at 7 pm for which you all were waiting for a long time. Stay Tuned!"

From this session, the JEE-Mains is being conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase in February was followed by the second in March, while the next phases were scheduled for April and May but they were postponed after an exponential rise in Covid cases during the second wave of the pandemic. Recently, JEE-Advanced, which is conducted for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology and the National Institutes of Technology, was also postponed. The exam was scheduled for July 3. Meanwhile, it is expected that the postponed examination of JEE main 2021, May, and June sessions could take place in July and August. Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be giving an official statement that will clarify all the doubts.

Education Minister's recent session for CBSE students

On 25th June 2021, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank organized CBSE class 12 evaluation doubt clearing session. In that session, he assured students of proper marking policy. The session was organized at 4 pm on June 25. Pokhriyal conducted the session through audio mode on all social media platforms. Students and parents can listen to the session by clicking here