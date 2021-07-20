JEE Main 2021: NTA To Announce Provisional Answer Key For July 20 Exam Soon, See Details

JEE Main 2021: National Testing Agency is expected to release the provisional answer key for Phase III exam soon. Post releasing the provisional answer key, NTA will give time to candidates to raise objections, if any. Candidates during that time will raise all the issues related to the question paper. Post analyzing and considering all the objections, NTA will then release the final answer key. The final answer key is expected to be released with JEE Main 2021 question paper on result day. However, no dates of results have been announced yet as Phase III will continue till 27th July 2021.

Some private institutions and coaching will release JEE Main 2021 paper analysis by the end of the day. These answer keys will be for the exam conducted on July 20, 2021. Shift I of the exam has been conducted and Shift II will begin at 3 pm on Tuesday. It will be continued till 6 pm.

JEE Main exam 2021: LIVE Updates

JEE 2021 Phase III exam dates- July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021

JEE Main Phase IIII (shift 1) exam was started at 9 am and was concluded at 12 noon

JEE shift 2 exams will start at 3 PM and will continue till 6 PM

The unofficial answer key will be released on- July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021

JEE Main Phase III Exam: COVID Guidelines being followed

Face masks are being provided to all the candidates. However, it is mandatory that candidates wear a face mask while coming to centre

In addition to the common places, furniture, all the computers and seats are being sanitized before and after the exams. Any computer set used in one shift will not be used in the next shift.

Candidates are being given staggered time slots for reporting to avoid crowd at centre gate.

The registration process at the examination is contactless.

Candidates are being guided to their allocated seats, ensuring that social distancing is maintained.

The exam hall will have open windows and fans for proper air circulation.

Candidates will be seated following social distancing norms.

Former Education Minister announced dates

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced the JEE Phase III and IV dates through a LIVE session that took place at 7 pm on July 6. He tweeted, "There were some concerns among the students regarding #JEE(Main)-2021 Examination during Covid. Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji has always said that the safety, security, and bright future of our students should be the highest priorities of the Education Ministry." Pokhriyal also informed that exams will be held in 13 languages so that students can freely give exams in their native language. Former Education Minister during his session thanked PM Modi for his decision of conducting exams in 13 languages as earlier JEE Main was only conducted in 1 language. The link to his live address is attached below.