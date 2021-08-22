JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Released; Check Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets Here

JEE Main Admit Card 2021: The National Testing Agency has released Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main Admit Card 2021. The admit card which has been released on August 21 is for Session IV. NTA informed about the release through an official notice. The exam will be conducted on August 26, 27, 31, 2021 and September 1, 2, 2021. It is to be noted that JEE Main 2021 Session 4 would be held for both Engineering and Architecture/ Planning aspirants. Candidates who registered themselves for JEE Main August exam can now download their hall tickets. It has been uploaded on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA has also released the result for the session 3 examinations recently. The highlights of session three results include that 17 candidates have scored 100 percentile this time. Candidates can find the direct link to download JEE Main Admit Card 2021 in this article.

Official notification reads, “The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2021 for Session - 4 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in w.e.f. 21 August 2021 (Saturday) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin.”

How to download JEE Main 2021 Admit Card

Registered candidates should visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'JEE Main 2021 session 4 admit card'

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your login credentials as required and submit

Your JEE Main 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

JEE Main Session IV: Direct Links

Here is the direct link to view the hall ticket notification.

Here is the direct link to view hall tickets

NTA has conducted the first session of JEE Main exam in the month of February and the second session in March. The third and fourth sessions were initially scheduled to be held in April and May. The sessions had to be postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.