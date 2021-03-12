JEE Main Admit Card For March Session Released; Download Link At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Admit Card: The National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main March admit card. The admit card was released on March 11 on the agency’s official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. This JEE Main exam is being organized for providing admissions in B.Tech & B. Arch courses offered by NITs, IIITs, CFTIs as well as various other colleges and universities in India. Here are more details about the JEE Exam and JEE Main Admit card download.

How to download the JEE Main Admit Card?

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, you will be able to see an option of “Download JEE (Main) 2021 March Session 2 Admit Card Paper I.

Upon clicking on the option you will be redirected to a page asking for your credentials such as Application no. DOB and security pin.

Once you click submit, the JEE Main Admit Card will appear on your screen.

Download and take a print of the JEE Main March Admit card for future use.

According to NTA, on the day of the JEE Main exam, candidates will be required to bring their admit card with one ID proof (duly filled in, except his/her signature which he/she will be required to do in the presence of the Invigilator. Candidates must carefully check the details such as their full name, details about the exam centre and their role number on the admit card. Here’s more about the JEE main exam.

Details Mentioned in the JEE Main March Admit Card

Candidate’s Name

Father’s Name

Gender

Photograph

Signature

Email ID & Mobile Number

Centre Code

Name & Address of Exam Centre

Exam Date & Timing

Course

Roll Number

Application Number

State Code of Eligibility

Name & Medium of the Question Paper

Exam Related Instructions

Brief Advisory related to COVID-19

Admit card along with self-declaration (undertaking) downloaded from the website.

A simple transparent ballpoint pen

Personal hand sanitiser (50 ml)

The additional photograph to be pasted on attendance sheet

Sugar tablets/ fruits, in the case of the candidates, is diabetic

Transparent water bottle

JEE Main Exam

JEE Main 2021 exam will be organized by NTA (National Testing Agency). The March session is scheduled to be conducted from March 15 to 18 in 2021. Through JEE Main scores, students can apply for B.Tech, BE, B.planning & B.Arch courses. In order to get admission to IITs institutions, candidates have to qualify for both JEE Main & JEE Advanced examination.