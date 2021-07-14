JEE Main Admit Card Released For 3rd Session: Check How To Download JEE Admit Card Online

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the third session of the NTA JEE Main 2021 exam. Taking to their official Twitter account, the NTA has also uploaded a public notice announcing the release of JEE admit cards. Candidates can visit their official website to download their admit cards for the third session of JEE Main exams.

NTA Joint Entrance exam

The NTA Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2021 is scheduled to begin from July and will last till August. The 3rd session of the exam will start from 20 July and will be conducted till July 25 whereas the fourth session will start from July 27 and will be conducted till August 2.

The application window for the third session was opened on July 6 and was closed on July 8.

Release of Admit Cards for JEE Main 2021 third session pic.twitter.com/QNbmzn3ScN — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) July 13, 2021

Now with the exams nearing, the agency has issued the admit cards. The JEE Mains is conducted 4 times a year. The previous two sessions were already scheduled in January and February. However, the next sessions were later postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19 infections.

The JEE Main Exam 2021 is being conducted in 13 languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The students will be given a choice to answer 75 questions out of 90 and their merit will be prepared on the basis of their obtained marks.

How to download JEE Main Admit Card?

Go to the official website of NTA JEE jeemain.nta.nic.in/

Next, click on the link 'JEE (Main) - 2021 Admit Card Paper - I (B.E./B.Tech.)'

Enter your login credentials and press Submit

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take out a printout.

JEE Main exam in COVID-19

The JEE Main exams will be conducted following proper COVID-19 protocols. Admission to the exam centre will be based on the hall ticket and without the hall ticket, the student wouldn't be allowed to enter the hall. The reporting time as well as the slot will be updated on the JEE site. For ensuring proper COVID-19 protocols, the students are required to fill a self-declaration form available with the admit card and carry it with them to the exam centres.

(With agency inputs)