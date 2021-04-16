JEE Main April Admit Card 2021 To Be Released By NTA Soon On Jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main April Admit Card 2021 soon. Since the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main has been scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, candidates are wondering when the JEE Main April Admit Card 2021 will be issued. Although JEE Main April Admit Card date hasn't been specified yet, candidates are advised to regularly keep checking the official website of JEE Main, of which a direct link is provided below, as it will be out anytime soon. Here is a guide on how to download JEE Main Admit Card along with more details regarding the entrance exam.

JEE Main April Admit Card 2021

Tutorial on JEE Main Admit Card Download

Visit the official website of JEE Main-- jeemain.nta.nic.in The ‘Download JEE Main April Admit Card 2021’ link will be live on the website homepage. Click on it. The candidate will be redirected to the login page where they will be required to enter their Application No., which was provided during the registration process, among other personal details to proceed ahead. Upon logging in, the candidate will be able to see their JEE Main April Admit Card 2021. Candidates are directed to download the soft copy as well as take a print out of the admit card to carry it at the time of the JEE Main exam.

In an earlier notification issued by NTA, it was revealed that three new centres have been added for April and May 2021 sessions in Kargil (Ladakh), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Abuja/Lagos (Nigeria). The agency recently made the decision of conducting the JEE Main exam four times a year i.e. February, March, April, and May. The objective is to give students the opportunity to improve their scores and not have an entire academic year wasted.

Due to the recent surge in the COVID-19 cases in India, many examinations have been cancelled or postponed. Students are wondering if a similar decision will be made for Joint Entrance Examination Main as the JEE Main exam dates are nearing. NTA hasn't given a nod on the postponement yet but many are speculating that it may be possible. However, it is advised to wait for the official confirmation.

Image Source: Shutterstock