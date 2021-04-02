JEE Main April Registration Window Closing Soon, Here's Direct Link To Apply

Quick links:
JEE Main April Registration closing soon (Image Credit: Shutterstock)
National Testing Agency will soon close the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) for April 2021 session. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the JEE Mains- April 2021 should do it now without any delay. The last date to register for the IIT entrance exam is April 4 (up to 11:50 pm). Aspirants can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the application fee is April 5 (up to 11.50 pm).
National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main April exam on 27, 28, 29, and 30 April 2021. The JEE Main admit card will be released around a week before the commencement of the exam. The candidates who have applied earlier for April/May Session can modify their particulars (Session, Category, Subject, etc.) from 25 March to 4 April 2021. Due to limited time, there will be no correction window available after the Application Form closes on 4 April 2021 (11:50 pm). Therefore the candidates have to be extremely careful.
The NTA is conducting the JEE Main exam four times a year. Two cycles of the exam have already been conducted in the months of February and March. The results of these two cycles have also been declared. Around 6 lakh candidates appeared for each cycle.