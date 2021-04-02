JEE Main April Registration Window Closing Soon, Here's Direct Link To Apply

National Testing Agency will soon close the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) for April 2021 session. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the JEE Mains- April 2021 should do it now without any delay. The last date to register for the IIT entrance exam is April 4 (up to 11:50 pm). Aspirants can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the application fee is April 5 (up to 11.50 pm).

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main April exam on 27, 28, 29, and 30 April 2021. The JEE Main admit card will be released around a week before the commencement of the exam. The candidates who have applied earlier for April/May Session can modify their particulars (Session, Category, Subject, etc.) from 25 March to 4 April 2021. Due to limited time, there will be no correction window available after the Application Form closes on 4 April 2021 (11:50 pm). Therefore the candidates have to be extremely careful.

The NTA is conducting the JEE Main exam four times a year. Two cycles of the exam have already been conducted in the months of February and March. The results of these two cycles have also been declared. Around 6 lakh candidates appeared for each cycle.

How to register for JEE Main April Exam 2021

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads "JEE Main March session: Fill registration form"

A login page will appear on the screen

If you are a registered candidate, sign in using your registration number and password

If you are a new user, register yourself by providing relevant information

Log in using your login credentials

Scan and upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit your form

