JEE Main March 2021 Exam Dates Revised, Check New Schedule And Full Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the second cycle of JEE Main 2021 in March. NTA has also released the JEE Main March admit card 2021 for candidates who are appearing for the exam. Candidates can download the same from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. In the latest notice released by NTA, we have noticed that the dates for JEE Main March exam have been changed.

JEE Main March Exam Schedule changed!

According to the official information bulletin for JEE Main 2021, the March session of the exam is said to be scheduled for March 15, 16, 17 and 18. However, if you see the NTA's notice dated March 11, the JEE Main March exam is scheduled for March 16, 17 and 18. Hence, the IIT entrance exam that was supposed to begin on March 15 will begin on March 16. Moreover, the exam that was earlier scheduled to be held for four days will now be held for only three days.



Click here to download JEE Main March admit card.

"The National Testing Agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2021 for March Session in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at different centres located in 331 cities throughout the country and abroad from 16 to 18 March 2021," the official notice reads. READ | JEE Main 2021 most important scoring topics and preparation strategy: An expert guide

The Joint-Entrance Examination for candidates seeking admission in Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Technology programmes in IITs, NITs and other central institutes will be held four times this year. The first cycle of the exam has been conducted from February 23 to 26 in a computer-based test mode. The results for JEE Main February exam has also been declared on March 8.

A total of 6.6 lakh candidates had registered for the first cycle of the exam. Out of them, 6.52 lacs candidates were registered for Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination while the remaining were registered for Paper-2 exams (B.Arch and B. Planning). The result for Paper 2 will be declared within a few days.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their scores or those who could not appear or failed in the February exam have the option to appear for the upcoming sessions. "The candidates have the choice to appear in one, two, three, four examinations for admission. After Feb, March, April, and May Session of JEE(Main)-2021 Exam, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA Scores in accordance with the policy already made available on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in," the official notice reads.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)

