JEE Main March Admit Card 2021 Expected Within Two Days, Here's How To Download

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main March admit card 2021 soon. The online registration process for the next cycles of exams closed today, March 10. Candidates can expect their JEE Main admit card anytime soon. JEE Main March session exam will be held on March 15, 16, 17, and 18, 2021.

For the February session of the exam, NTA had released the admit card on February 11. The exam was held from February 23 to 26. Now, with only five days left for the commencement of JEE Main March exam, candidates can expect their admit cards within a day or two.

How to download JEE Main March Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website of JEE Main 2021- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the JEE Main admit card link

Key in your login credentials as required

Your JEE Main March admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

NTA declared the JEE Main Result for the February exam on March 8. A total of six candidates scored 100 percentile. A total of 6.6 lakh candidates had registered for the exam out of which 6.2 appeared. Candidates who are not satisfied with their performance or who didn't take the February exam or those who failed can re-attempt in the upcoming cycles of JEE Main.