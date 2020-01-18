JEE Mains Result 2020: What Is NTA Score & How To Calculate Your JEE Rank From It?

JEE Main 2020 has come out. Students can check their result on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students should note that NTA has released only the NTA score or percentile rank at this point.

The final JEE Main 2020 rank will be announced only after the completion of JEE Main 2020 April examination. Here's what an NTA score is and how to calculate the rank from the percentile provided.

What is NTA score?

In simple words, NTA score is the percentile scores or positional rank of the students who have appeared for the JEE examination. The NTA score is calculated by normalising the marks obtained by the students in the session against the multi-session papers. The calculation is done based on the relative performance of all the students who have appeared for the JEE examination.

The marks obtained by the students are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session. Once the marks are converted, then the student’s relative position on the scale is calculated by a simple percentile basis. In simple terms, if a total of 100 students have appeared for JEE examination and your percentile of NTA score is 86, then it means that 87 students have scored less than your score.

How to calculate JEE Main Rank from percentile or NTA score?

The process is tough, and it is very difficult to calculate one's JEE Main Rank at this moment. However, students can tentatively calculate their estimated rank by looking at the toppers percentile scores. The rank of the percentile variation might give students an understanding of their ranks.

The JEE Main 2020 April examination has not been conducted yet hence students can only guess their ranks. The JEE Main Rank 2020 will only be calculated after combining January and April’s result. Percentile or NTA score of 8 decimal places will only be considered.

If there is a tie, then other criteria’s like percentile of NTA score in Mathematics, Physics and the student's age will be taken into account in order to break the tie for providing the student with their JEE Main Rank. It is difficult to estimate one’s JEE Main Rank at this moment because the exact break up of all the subjects is not known yet. Students should take note that 100 percentiles don’t equal to 100 per cent marks.

What will be JEE Main 2020 qualifying marks?

Calculating JEE Main Rank is not possible right now. If you want to know whether you would qualify the JEE Main 2020 exam, all your queries are answered here. Note that the JEE cut off would be calculated on the percentile. The table provided below will make you understand the concept better.

Category Tentative No. of Candidates 2019 cut off for category General 1,09,500 89.7548849 OBC-NCL 60,300 74.3166557 SC 33,333 54.0128155 ST 16,000 44.3345172 PwD 2,000 0.11371730

Note that the numbers put up on the table are only for reference. The number and percentile will change. IIT Delhi, which is conducting the JEE Main examination 2020 has also not revealed the number of students who would be qualifying the examination. The candidates yet have a chance to improve their percentile score in the JEE Main April 2020 examination.

