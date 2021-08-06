JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: JEE Main Session 3 Results Likely Today, See Details

JEE Main Result 2021 for February exam to be declared by March 7, full details here
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2021 final answer key on Thursday night. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Mains July exam can check their JEE main final answer key and match it with their response sheet online. The JEE Main final answer key is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce JEE Main Result 2021 for session 3 exams today. The JEE Main session 3 exams were held between July 20 and 27, 2021.