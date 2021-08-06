Last Updated:

JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: JEE Main Session 3 Results Likely Today, See Details

JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA is expected to declare JEE Main July result 2021 today at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main session 3 final answer key has been released on Thursday night.

JEE Main result 2021

08:25 IST, August 6th 2021
JEE Main 2021 final answer key out

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2021 final answer key on Thursday night. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Mains July exam can check their JEE main final answer key and match it with their response sheet online. The JEE Main final answer key is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

 

08:21 IST, August 6th 2021
JEE Main Result 2021 expected today

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce JEE Main Result 2021 for session 3 exams today. The JEE Main session 3 exams were held between July 20 and 27, 2021. 

