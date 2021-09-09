JEE Main Session 4 Results 2021: NTA Likely To Declare Results Today, Here's How To Check

JEE Main Result 2021: National Testing Agency, the exam conducting body of JEE is likely to release the JEE Main 4th session result 2021 shortly. It is being expected that either the results will be released by midnight or will be released on Friday. However, no official date has been announced yet. Reports suggest that it may be announced tonight or by tomorrow as the JEE Advanced registration is scheduled to begin by September 11, 2021.

Candidates who took the exam are advised to be ready with their application number and date of birth to check the results as soon as it is declared. Candidates can also keep an eye on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in to check in case any of any updates. In order to check the scorecards once released, candidates will have to follow the steps mentioned below. The websites to check the results have also been attached below.

Websites to check

jeemain.nta.nic.in ntaresults.nic.in

JEE Main 2021 Result: How To Download

Candidates should visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the Session 4 result link (to be noted that the link will only be activated once the results are announced)

Enter the required details like application number, date of birth and click on submit

The NTA JEE Main result will appear on screen, cross-check details and download it

Along with announcing results, NTA will also release the list of the JEE Main toppers (100 percentiles). Candidates who manage to secure a spot in the top 2,50,000 qualifiers, will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021. The registration for the same will begin on September 11. It is to be noted that the JEE Main 2021 4th attempt was held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2. The final answer key has been released recently. Candidates who have not yet checked it can follow the steps mentioned below.

JEE Main 2021 Final Answer Key: Steps To Download