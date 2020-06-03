Jharkhand Academic Council Declares Class 9 Results, Here Is How You Can Download Them

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the results of class 9th examinations today on June 3, 2020. Over 4.22 lakh students have appeared in the Class 9 examination in 2020. According to a council official, the results were made available online at around 1 pm.

ALSO READ | Kerala University Exams Start Amid Lockdown, School Students To Start With TV Classes

How to check the Jharkhand Academic Council result?

Open the official Jharkhand Academic Council website, you can either go to jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com On the homepage of jac.jharkhand.gov.in, you will come across a link for the class 9 result, 2020. Head over to the notification link you see on the JAC website and click on it. Now you will be redirected to a new page where you will be asked to enter your roll number. After you do this, click on ‘Submit’ to get your result. Your Jharkhand Academic Board 9th result will be displayed on the screen. You can now check your Class 9th result and download it.

ALSO READ | West Bengal Announces New Dates For Class 12 Board Exams

ALSO READ | 'Violations Of University Act': Maha Guv Rejects CM's Proposal To Cancel Final Year Exams

When was Jharkhand Academy Council result scheduled?

The Jharkhand Academy Council result was scheduled to be announced on March 20, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 lockdown, it was delayed. The Jharkhand Academic Council authorities revealed to a media portal that they decided to delay it further to avoid large gathering students at cyber cafes. The Jharkhand Academy Council Class 8th result is also expected this week, while the students of class 5 to 7 will be promoted without an exam.

The Jharkhand Academy Council Class 10th and Class 12th results are expected in the first week of July. Reportedly, the correction of Class 10th papers was started from May 28, the corrections were delayed by a month due to COVID-19 lockdown. Jharkhand Academic Council has stated to a media portal that in 2020 around 3.8 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams. For the Class 12 exam, 2.8 lakh students appeared.

Out of a total of 4,22,789 students who had appeared for the Class 9 exam, 4,17,030 students have appeared for the Jharkhand Board class 9th exam. A total of 4,06,293 students have cleared the exam successfully. According to the Jharkhand Academic Council result, this year male students have scored slightly better than their female counterparts. In percentage, 97.59 per cent of males and 97.27 per cent of females have cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage is 97.42 per cent.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan CM Directs Officials To Conduct University Exams In July