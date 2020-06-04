Jharkhand Result 2020: JAC Class 8 Result Declared Today; Here's How To Check Them

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) class 8th exams were conducted in the month of January and the results will be declared today at 2 PM. A JAC official told a media portal this news and said that students who appeared for the exam can check their results online on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council. Read on to know the steps of how to check the Jharkhand result 2020 online.

According to a leading media portal, around 5 lakh candidates appeared for the JAC Class 8th exam. As the Jharkhand board result comes out today, the candidates will be able to check their results online. Given below are the steps on how to check your results.

How to check Jharkhand 8th results

Visit the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council to check your results out. The official online website for the council is jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Or you can simply click on here to be directly taken to the website.

Once the official website opens click on the ‘Class 8th result’.

You will be directed to the result link. Click on the link to view results.

In the next step, you will that a login page has appeared.

For this, students will have to enter their details and other credentials.

These details include the candidates to enter their roll number, date of birth and other details as will be asked on the page.

In the next page, the candidate’s result will be displayed.

You can download the result or take a screenshot for the same to keep it for future reference.

The Jharkhand Academic Council has already declared the Jharkhand 9th result for students of the Jharkhand Board. The results for class 9th students were announced on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jagarnath Mahto, the State HRD minister, had announced the JAC class 9th results in 2020.

According to a leading media portal, a total of 97.42% of students passed the class 9th exam and have been promoted to 10th standard. Moreover, this year a total of 97.59% boys and a total of 97.27% of girls have passed the State board exam for the Jharkhand board of class 9th.

Image Credits: PTI