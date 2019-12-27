Difference Between Extremists & Revolutionary Terrorists?: Jiwaji University Exam Question

Cracking down in the controversial exam question on 'revolutionary terrorists' in the post-graduate M.A exams in Gwalior's Jiwaji University, the administration on Friday has set up a committee to investigate into the matter, revealed the university's Registrar IK Mansoori. He added that action will be taken on the examiner. On Wednesday, the exam paper had posed a question 'Describe the activities of revolutionary terrorists. What is the difference between extremists and revolutionary terrorists?'

Probe into Jiwaji University's controversial question

IK Mansoori, Registrar of Jiwaji University, on reports of revolutionaries termed as 'terrorists' in Post Graduation exam: A committee has been set up&matter is being investigated.Information is being obtained from concerned examiner. Further action will be taken. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/bX0Y3s5e2b — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

The question on 'Political Philosophy-III; Modern Indian Political Thought' for M.A. Political Science students (Third Semester) had resulted in a massive protest by the student union - All India Democratic Student Organisation (AIDSO) on Thursday. The union's district president Mitali Shukla had demanded if the university considered the country's revolutionaries as 'terrorists'. They submitted a memorandum on the same to the university authorities.

The university's Deputy Registrar Rajiv Mishra has backed the students adding that the examination departement is seeking clarification from the examiner. He said that the question was sending a wrong message among students as revolutionaries were ' our idols'. Meanwhile, former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanded action and called the issue "embarrassing as well as painful".

Earlier in October, it was revealed that a question had been posed in a school exam on how Mahatma Gandhi committed suicide, shocking Gujarat education authorities, according to PTI. "Gandhijiye aapghaat karwa maate shu karyu?" (How did Gandhiji commit suicide?) — was the question asked in Gujarati to the Class 9 students during an internal assessment examination of schools run under the banner of 'Sufalam Shala Vikas Sankul', an official said. Another question in an exam paper of Class 12 students was about "Writing a letter to the district police chief complaining about the rise in the sale of liquor in your area and nuisance created by bootleggers".

