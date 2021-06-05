JKSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification Out For 503 Posts Of Scientist, JE, Steno & Others

Quick links:
JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released a recruitment notification for recruitment against 503 vacancies for various posts under District/Divisional/UT Cadre posts of various Departments. The online application process will begin on June 20, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website- www.jkssb.nic.in. The last date to apply is July 20, 2021.
The posts include Scientist 'A', Junior Environmental Engineer, Junior Scale Stenographer, Draftsman, Field Inspector, Assistant Information Officer, Assistant Law officer, Research Assistant, Junior Scientific Assistant, Jr Assistant, Data Operator, Social Forestry Worker, Field Assistant, Lab Assistant, Junior Legal Assistant, Drug Control Officer and Assistant Food Analyst and Other Posts under Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, General Administration Department, Health & Medical Education Department and Department of Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.
The selection will be done on the basis of an exam. The Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only except for items mentioned otherwise in the relevant column of Annexure ‘A’ to this notification. The questions will be set in English only. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.