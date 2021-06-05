JKSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification Out For 503 Posts Of Scientist, JE, Steno & Others

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released a recruitment notification for recruitment against 503 vacancies for various posts under District/Divisional/UT Cadre posts of various Departments. The online application process will begin on June 20, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website- www.jkssb.nic.in. The last date to apply is July 20, 2021.

The posts include Scientist 'A', Junior Environmental Engineer, Junior Scale Stenographer, Draftsman, Field Inspector, Assistant Information Officer, Assistant Law officer, Research Assistant, Junior Scientific Assistant, Jr Assistant, Data Operator, Social Forestry Worker, Field Assistant, Lab Assistant, Junior Legal Assistant, Drug Control Officer and Assistant Food Analyst and Other Posts under Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, General Administration Department, Health & Medical Education Department and Department of Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Forest, Ecology and Environment Department - 280 Posts

General Administration Department - 200 Posts

Health & Medical Education Department - 4 Posts

Department of Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs - 19 Posts

Total Posts - 503

Educational Qualification:

Junior Assistant, General Administration Department- Candidates should have a graduation degree from any recognized University with the knowledge of type writing having not less than 35 words speed per minute. Six months Certificate Course in Computer Applications from a recognized Institute.

Jr Steno, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs - Candidates should have a graduation degree from any recognized University having a minimum speed of 65 and 35 words per minute in shorthand and typewriting respectively

Application Fee- Rs. 350/-

Age Limit:

For OM: 40 Years

For SC/ ST/ RBA/ ALC/ IB/ EWS/ PSP/ Social Caste: 43 Years

For Physically Challenged Person: 42 Years

For Ex-Servicemen: 48 Years

For Government Service/Contractual Employment: 40 Years

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of an exam. The Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only except for items mentioned otherwise in the relevant column of Annexure ‘A’ to this notification. The questions will be set in English only. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.