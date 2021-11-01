JNU: Entrance Exam For 2021-2022 Concludes; Process Of Viva-voce For PhD Students Underway

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday announced that the entrance examination (JNUEE-2021) for the 2021-2022 academic session has been concluded and that the process of conducting the Viva-Voce examinations for the Ph.D. students is going on.

The university in a statement said it has scheduled the viva-voce examinations for the Ph.D. ( Doctor of Philosophy) starting October 26 to November 03. The viva-voce examination under the JRF categories started on October 26 as scheduled and has been going on smoothly, it added.

"However, viva-voce examinations for the JNU Entrance Examination categories have been rescheduled because the final results of the written examination are awaited from NTA, which is in the process of releasing results of various universities one by one," the statement said.

JNU NTA working for early declaration of JNUEE-2021 results

The university is in constant touch with the National Testing Agency (NTA) and is likely to receive the results shortly, it added.

"Both JNU and NTA are working hard for an early declaration of the results of JNUEE-2021. Accordingly, a fresh schedule of viva-voce examinations for admission into Ph.D. under JNUEE and other programmes of studies will be intimated shortly," the statement said.

The statement maintained that the university is committed to ensuring that the new academic session starts as early as feasible to take the university to newer heights.

(With Inputs from PTI)

