JNU VC Recruitment: Centre Issues Fresh Recruitment Notice; Check Eligibility, Pay Scale

The central government has issued a notification for the "Appointment of Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University". The recruitment notice was released by the Education Ministry citing the need to have a "wider choice of selection" for the post of Vice-Chancellor. All the information related to the JNU VC recruitment is available on the official website of the Education Ministry-Education.gov.in/en. A year ago, the Union Ministry launched the process of picking the next VC of JNU and Banaras Hindu University. However, the re-advertisement is for JNU this time.

Candidates for JNU VC recruitment can apply for the post till October 11, 5:30 pm. This recruitment procedure will replace the incumbent JNU Vice-Chancellor, CM Jagadesh Kumar, whose tenure was over on January 26, 2020 following which he was asked to continue in his post by the Education Ministry till an eligible candidate was picked. Notably, Kumar's name is also up for the next IIT Delhi Director.

Jawaharlal Nehru University: JNU VC recruitment | Official Notice

According to a statement issued by the Education Ministry, it read, "The advertisement for the appointment of the VC, JNU, was initially published on 24.10.2020 in the leading newspapers. However, in order to have a wider choice for selection, the applications in the prescribed proforma are invited from eligible persons...Those who have applied earlier are not required to apply again. The eligible candidates need to apply by October 11th, 2021, till 05.30 pm. "

JNU VC recruitment: Eligibility | Age limit | Pay Scale

According to the official notice a person with the highest level of competence, integrity, morals, and institutional commitment, as well as a minimum of 10 years of experience as a Professor in a University or 10 years of experience in a recognized academic, research, or administrative organization, can apply. Those candidates will be given preference whose age is above 65 years as of November 23rd, 2020. The post carries a payout of Rs 210,000 per month along with a special allowance of Rs.11,2500 and other usual allowances.

JNU VC Application prodecure

Under the provisions of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Act, 1966, the panel will consider the names recommended by the Committee formed by the Center.

All the information related to the JNU VC Recruitment 2020 is available on the website - Education.gov.in/en

Application for JNU VC can be sent via Registered/Speed Post/E-mail to Under Secretary (CU-II), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Room No. 503, ‘B’ Wing, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi-110001.

Candidates must write, "Application for the post of Vice-Chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru University," on the envelope.

Image: PTI