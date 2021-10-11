JNUEE 2021 Answer Key Released By NTA, Here's How To Raise Objections By Oct 12

JNUEE 2021 Answer Key: National Testing Agency which is the exam conducting body for JNUEE has released the JNU answer key 2021. The answer key for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination has been released on Monday, October 11, 2021. Along with NTA JNUEE 2021 answer key, the agency had also released question paper and recorded response sheets. All those candidates who appeared in the examination can now download the answer key. JNU entrance exam answer key has been uploaded on the official website that is jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

The exam for which the answer key has been released was conducted between September 20 and Sept 23, 2021. The examination was conducted in offline mode at various exam centers across India. Candidates must remember that the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates have an option of raising objections (if any). The last date to raise objections is October 12, 2021. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 200 as an application fee by the deadline as NTA will not accept any challenges received after the deadline. The final answer key will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by the candidates. the result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

JNUEE 2021 Answer Key: Steps to raise objections

Candidates should visit the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads - ‘JNUEE 2021 Answer Key Challenge’

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the application number and security pin to log in.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen, download it and cross-check the responses

Candidates are also advised to take a print of these documents for any future references.

Here is the direct link to view answer key

The official notice reads that the challenges will not be accepted through any other medium. The answer key finalized by the expert panel would be considered final, and no further communication will be entertained. In case of any issue in raising objections, candidates must contact the help desk at 011- 40759000 or email at jnu@nta.ac.in