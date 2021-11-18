JNUEE PhD Result: NTA Releases JNU PhD Results, Check Steps To Download It

JNUEE Result 2021: National Testing Agency on Thursday, November 18 released JNUEE PhD Result 2021. All the registered candidates who appeared for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination conducted for PhD admissions can now check their results. JNUEE PhD results have been uploaded on the University official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The steps to check JNU PhD result has been mentioned here.

The candidates who have cleared the examination are eligible to appear for the next round which is viva. The final merit list for PhD admission will be prepared with 70 per cent weightage to the CBT score and 30 per cent weightage will be given to the viva round. The direct link to check scorecards has also been attached below.

JNUEE PhD Result 2021: Here’s how to check

Registered candidates will have to visit the official website of JNUEE on jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the JNUEE PhD Result 2021 link

Candidates will be redirected to the login window where they will have to enter credentials and click on submit

Post submitting, the results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download and check the same

Candidates are also advised to keep a hard copy of the results with them

Recently, JNU extended the date for updating the qualifying degree/ marks. The date has been extended and the window will be closed on November 19, 2021. The extension has been given to those candidates who were appearing/ whose results were not declared at the time of filing JNU entrance exam forms 2021-22.

Earlier viva-voce for JNUEE categories was scheduled to be conducted between October 6 and November 3, 2021. However, it was postponed as the results were bot declared by NTA. The viva-voce for examinations under JRF categories was conducted from October 26, 2021. National Testing Agency conducted JNUEE between September 20 and September 23 in computer-based mode. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website and also check their registered email ID regularly for being updated about JNU PhD admissions.