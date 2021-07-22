JNVST 2021 Admit Card To Be Released On July 23, Here's How To Download

JNVST 2021 Admit Card Date: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has announced that JNVST 2021 admit card will be released on Friday, July 23. The hall ticket will be available for those who registered themselves for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2021. 2,41,7009 registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of NVS that is navodaya.gov.in.

JNVST 2021 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in.

Click on the link which reads 'JNVST 2021 Admit Card'

Enter your registration and other required details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed.

Check details and download it.

Keep a hard copy for further requirements.

JNVST 2021: Important Dates

Exam to be conducted on August 11, 2021

Admit Card to be released on July 23, 2021

Ministry of Education announced exam date

Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance test date has been announced on Tuesday, July 20. Students seeking admission to Class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) will have to sit for the exams in the second week of August 2021. The Ministry of Education did this announcement through a tweet. The tweet reads, “Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for the selection of students for admission to Class-VI for the session 2021-22 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in all States & UTs will be conducted on 11th August 2021 by following all safety precautions/COVID protocols.”

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for the selection of students for admission to Class-VI for the session 2021-22 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in all States & UTs will be conducted on 11th August, 2021 by following all safety precautions/COVID protocols. — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 20, 2021

To be noted that candidates who were interested in taking admission have already registered for the selection test. More than 2.41 lakh candidates have registered for the same this year. Out of them, 47,320 students will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written test. Education Ministry tweeted, “The test will be conducted for the selection of 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centres. 2,41,7009 candidates have registered for the selection test.”

Pattern of entrance test

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2021 will be conducted in offline mode. Ministry of Education has clearly said that all safety precautions and COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at exam centres. Candidates will be asked to fill the OMR sheet using a blue or black ballpoint pen. Candidates should make sure to carry their own stationery. Exam duration is 2 hours, however, additional 15 minutes will be provided to read instructions.