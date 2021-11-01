JNVST 2022: Class 9 Admission Test Application Deadline Extended; Check How To Apply

JNVST Admissions 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the deadline for filling out the online application for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Class 9th lateral entry selection test. According to the official announcement, the application procedure will now end on 15 November 2021. Eligible students can submit the application form by visiting the official website at navodaya.gov.in or nvsadmissionclassnine.in.

It must be noted that the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for class 9th admission will be held on 9 April next year. Those students who are currently studying in class 8th are also eligible to apply for the class 9th lateral entry selection test. Check key details below.

JNVST Class 9 Admissions: Here's how to apply for NVS admissions

STEP 1: To apply, visit the official website - nvsadmissionclassnine.in .

. STEP 2: Now, click on the link that reads, " Click here for registration-phase 1 ".

". STEP 3: Using their existing username and password, registered students can log in.

STEP 4: In the case of first-time registration, select the state and district combination.

STEP 5: Automatically, the NVS Class 9 registration form will appear on the screen.

STEP 6: Fill in the blanks and submit the form.

STEP 7: Take a printout for future reference.

JNVST Admissions 2022: Exam Pattern

The duration of the NVS admission test will be 2 and a half hours, and the PwD students will get an additional 50 minutes.

The test will be based on objective-type questions, and the students will be provided with an OMR sheet to fill in their responses.

The test will be conducted in both Hindi and English.

The exam will consist of a total of three main subjects, including English (15 marks), Hindi (15 marks), Maths (35 marks), and Science (35 marks), which make a total of 100 marks

Image: PTI