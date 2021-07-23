JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download; Exam On August 11

NVS Class 6 Admit Card 2021: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) on Friday released the JNVST class 6 admit card 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have applied for NVS class 6th admission entrance test can download their admit cards. The NVS class 6th admit card 2021 is available on the official website- navodaya.gov.in.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya will conduct the JNV selection test 2021 for admission to class 6th in Navodaya Vidyalaya for the session 2021-22 will be held on August 11. "Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for admission of students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to Class VI for the session 2021-22 is rescheduled on 11.08.2021 in all the States and UTs. The registered candidates may download the admit cards with a revised date of selection test with effect from 23.7.2021.," the official statement flashing on the homepage reads.

Direct link to check JNVST class 6th admit card 2021

The JNVST will be held in various exam centres across the country. A total of 2,41,7009 candidates have registered for the JNVST class 6th admissions in Navodaya Vidayalayas across the country. A total of 47,320 candidates in 11,182 NVS centres will be selected after the JNVST.

NVS Class 6th Admission Test

NVS Class 6 admission test will be conducted in English, Hindi and the regional language of each state. The duration of the exam will be two hours. The exam will have questions from three sections - Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test, and Language. There will be 80 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks.