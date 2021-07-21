JNVST Class 6 Entrance Test Date Announced, Exam To Be Conducted On Aug 11 In Offline Mode

JNVST Class 6 entrance test date: Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance test date has been announced on Tuesday. Students seeking admission to Class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) will have to sit for the exams in the second week of August 2021. As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted on 11th August 2021. The Ministry of Education did this announcement on July 20 through a tweet. The tweet reads, “Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for the selection of students for admission to Class-VI for the session 2021-22 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in all States & UTs will be conducted on 11th August, 2021 by following all safety precautions/COVID protocols.”

To be noted that candidates who were interested in taking admission have already registered for the selection test. More than 2.41 lakh candidates have registered for the same this year. Out of them, 47,320 will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written test. Education Ministry tweeted, “The test will be conducted for the selection of 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centres. 2,41,7009 candidates have registered for the selection test.”

NVST class 6 entrance test: Pattern

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 will be conducted in offline mode. Ministry of Education has clearly said that all safety precautions and COVID guidelines will be followed at centres. A total of 11,182 centres will conduct the exam this year. Candidates will be asked to fill the OMR sheet using a blue or black ballpoint pen. Candidates should make sure to carry their own stationery. Exam duration is 2 hours, however, additional 15 minutes will be provided to read instructions. As per pattern followed last year, exam will be of 100 marks and 100 questions will carry 1 mark each. Mental Ability Test will carry 50 marks, Arithmetic Test will carry 25 marks and Language Test will carry 25 marks. Last year there was no negative marking.

About Navodaya Exam

Navoday conducts a JNV entrance test every year for selecting students to get admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in the various schools under the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Every year lakhs of students from across the country appear for a 2-hour long test. Candidates must note that Help Desk Number for JNVST 2021 (6th) and LEST(9th)- 0120-2975754