Join Indian Army 2021: Application Process For JAG Entry Scheme Has Begun

Indian Army recruitment begins for JAG officers for Short Service Commission. The Indian Army SSC has invited applications for JAG Entry scheme course for Short Service Commission Course for Law graduates. The notification was published on the official website of joinIndianarmy.nic.in and all the details were listed for aspirants. Here is information about eligibility criteria, vacancies about the JAG entry scheme, read on to know.

How to join Indian Army as a JAG officer for Short Service Commission?

Eligibility

Nationality: A candidate must either be: (i) A citizen of India, or (ii) A subject of Nepal, (iii) A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. Certificate of eligibility will, however, not be necessary in the case of candidates who are Gorkha subjects of Nepal.

21 to 27 years as on 01 Jul 2021 Educational qualification: Minimum 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree. The candidate must be eligible for registration as an advocate with Bar Council of India/State.

Minimum 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree. The candidate must be eligible for registration as an advocate with Bar Council of India/State. Marital status: A candidate must be unmarried to apply for the Short Service Commission Course for Law Graduates.

A candidate must be unmarried to apply for the Short Service Commission Course for Law Graduates. Vacancies : there are a total of 8 Indian Army SSC posts 6 posts are vacant for men and 2 for women.

: there are a total of 8 Indian Army SSC posts 6 posts are vacant for men and 2 for women. Training duration: 49 weeks at OTA, Chennai.

How to apply?

A candidate has to apply only through online mode.

For the same, candidates can visit the official website of the Indian army at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on the link stating ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’.

Then click on ‘Registration’ if not done earlier and then fill the application form.

Click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard.

Next, the candidate will be directed to a page called Officers Selection ‘Eligibility’.

In the next step, click on ‘Apply’ under the Short Service Commission JAG Entry Course.

A page ‘Application Form’ will open. Read the instructions carefully and click ‘Continue’.

Application Form will then be displayed on the screen.

‘Save & Continue’ each time before you go to the next segment.

Click on Continue to fill in all the required details and then click on Submit.

