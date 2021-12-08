Last Updated:

Join Indian Army 2021: Here's How To Apply For 40 Technical Graduate Course Vacancies

Join Indian Army 2021: Here's how Engineering degree holders can apply for Technical Graduate Course commencing in July 22. Here's all you need to know about it

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Join Indian Army

Image: Shutterstock


Join Indian Army 2021: Indian Army is inviting applications from eligible unmarried Male Engineering Graduates with aim of filling 40 positions. The notification released on December 6, has details such as eligibility, age limit and selection process. Interested candidates can check details and apply for the above-mentioned posts by following the steps mentioned below. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by January 4, 2022.

Official notification reads, "Applications are invited from eligible unmarried Male Engineering Graduates for 135 th Technical Graduate Course (TGC-135) commencing in Jul 2022 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army."

Age Limit

The minimum age required to apply is 20 years whereas the upper age limit is 27 years as on 01 Jul 2022. (Candidates born between 02 Jul 1995 and 01 Jul 2002, both dates inclusive). Official notice reads, The date of birth recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary School Examination Certificate or an Equivalent Examination Certificate on the date of submission of application will only be accepted. No other document relating to age will be accepted and no subsequent request for its change will be considered or granted"

READ | AP KGBV Recruitment: Here's how to apply for 958 Principal and teaching posts by Dec 8

Recruitment details

Engineering Streams (Listed in AI)

Vacancies

Civil/ Building Construction Technology

 9

Architecture

 1

Mechanical

 5

Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics

 3

Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ M. Sc. Computer Science

READ | CCL Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for 539 Trade Apprentices posts ends today
 8

Information Technology

 3

Electronics & Telecommunication

 1

Telecommunication

 1

Electronics & Communication

 2

Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Avionics

 1

Electronics

 1

Electronics & Instrumentation/ Instrumentation

 1

Production

 1

Industrial/ Industrial/Manufacturing/ Industrial Engg & Mgt

 1

Opto Electronics

 1

Automobile Engg

 1
Total 40

Indian Army Course: Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of cut off marks. Selected candidates will be intimated via their email and they will be interviewed. All the qualified candidates will have to appear for the medical examination. The notice reads, "Selected candidates will be detailed for training at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun according to their position in the final order of merit (engineering stream-wise) up to the number of available vacancies and subject to meeting all eligibility criteria.

READ | RRB group D recruitment: Railways to open application modification window on Dec 15

How to Apply

  • On the official website, candidates should click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’
  • Fill the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully. Post getting registered, candidates should click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard.
  • A page Officers Selection ‘Eligibility’ will open. Then click ‘Apply’ shown against Technical Graduate Course. A page ‘Application Form’ will open. Candidates should fill in the required details like Personal information, Communication details, Education details and other details
  • Only after ascertaining the correctness of the details, candidates should click on ‘Submit’.
  • The candidates are required to take out two copies of their application having Roll Number
READ | BRO Recruitment 2021: 354 vacancies for MTS, vehicle mechanic & other posts announced
READ | Assam Police Recruitment 2021 Notification out for 2134 constable, 306 SI posts
Tags: Join Indian Army, Indian Army, Indian army course
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND