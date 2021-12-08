Join Indian Army 2021: Here's How To Apply For 40 Technical Graduate Course Vacancies

Join Indian Army 2021: Indian Army is inviting applications from eligible unmarried Male Engineering Graduates with aim of filling 40 positions. The notification released on December 6, has details such as eligibility, age limit and selection process. Interested candidates can check details and apply for the above-mentioned posts by following the steps mentioned below. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by January 4, 2022.

Official notification reads, "Applications are invited from eligible unmarried Male Engineering Graduates for 135 th Technical Graduate Course (TGC-135) commencing in Jul 2022 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army."

Age Limit

The minimum age required to apply is 20 years whereas the upper age limit is 27 years as on 01 Jul 2022. (Candidates born between 02 Jul 1995 and 01 Jul 2002, both dates inclusive). Official notice reads, The date of birth recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary School Examination Certificate or an Equivalent Examination Certificate on the date of submission of application will only be accepted. No other document relating to age will be accepted and no subsequent request for its change will be considered or granted"

Recruitment details

Engineering Streams (Listed in AI) Vacancies Civil/ Building Construction Technology 9 Architecture 1 Mechanical 5 Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics 3 Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ M. Sc. Computer Science READ | CCL Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for 539 Trade Apprentices posts ends today 8 Information Technology 3 Electronics & Telecommunication 1 Telecommunication 1 Electronics & Communication 2 Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Avionics 1 Electronics 1 Electronics & Instrumentation/ Instrumentation 1 Production 1 Industrial/ Industrial/Manufacturing/ Industrial Engg & Mgt 1 Opto Electronics 1 Automobile Engg 1 Total 40

Indian Army Course: Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of cut off marks. Selected candidates will be intimated via their email and they will be interviewed. All the qualified candidates will have to appear for the medical examination. The notice reads, "Selected candidates will be detailed for training at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun according to their position in the final order of merit (engineering stream-wise) up to the number of available vacancies and subject to meeting all eligibility criteria.

How to Apply