Join Indian Army 2021: Recruitment Begins For 191 SSC Officer Posts On Official Website

Indian Army has invited applications from unmarried male, female and widows of defence personnel for the recruitment of 191 Short Service Commission Officers posts. The Indian Army registration link is now live on the official website of Join Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in. Eligible candidates have until June 23 to apply for the post. Here are more details about the Indian Army recruitment drive.

Join Indian Army 2021

Indian Army Vacancy Details

Men 175 Women 14 Widow 02

Indian Army Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates studying in the final year of the Engineering degree course should be able to submit proof of passing the degree examination along with mark sheets of all semesters/years by October 1, 2021. Furthermore, they should be able to produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Such candidates will be inducted on Additional Bond Basis to recover the cost of training at Officers Training Academy (OTA) as notified from time to time and stipend and pay & allowances paid, in case they fail to produce the requisite degree certificate.

Nationality

A candidate must either be - (i) a citizen of India, (ii) a subject of Nepal, (iii) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by Government of India. Certificate of eligibility will however not be necessary in the case of candidates who are Gorkha subjects of Nepal. A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary will attach such certificate along with the application.

Age Limit

For SSC(Tech)- 57 Men and SSCW(Tech)- 28 Women. 20 to 27 years as on October 1, 2021 (Candidates born between October 2, 1994, and October 1, 2001, both days inclusive).

For widows of Defence Personnel who Died in Harness Only. SSCW (Non-Tech) [Non-UPSC] and SSCW(Tech) - A maximum of 35 years of age as of October 1, 2021.

Indian Army Registration: How to apply?

Applications will only be accepted online on the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’ (Registration is not required if already registered on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in).

After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard. A page ‘Officers Selection – ‘Eligibility’ will open.

Then click ‘Apply’ shown against Short Service Commission Technical Course to open the application form.

Read the instructions carefully and click ‘Continue’ to fill details as required under various segments - Personal information, Communication details, Education details and details of previous SSB. ‘Save & Continue’ each time before you go to the next segment.

After filling in details on the last segment, you will move to a page ‘Summary of your information’ wherein you can check and edit the entries already made. Only after ascertaining the correctness of all your details, click on ‘Submit’.

Please note that candidates are required to click on ‘Submit’ each time they open the application for editing any details. The candidates are required to take out two copies of their application having Roll Number, 30 minutes after final closure of online application on last day.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK